Bengals News (1/27): DeShaun Watson calls on Tee Higgins to join Browns

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Calls on Tee Higgins to Sign With Cleveland Browns: 'Come on Over to The Land'

"We wanna pass the ball. That's what we gonna do. We gonna pass it a lot. And we gonna take good care of you," Watson said. "The Cleveland fans are gonna love you to death and we got the Clemson ties. We didn't get to play with each other but this is our opportunity. So like man come on over to The Land."

More proof Bengals must attack TE this offseason

As Pro Football Network pointed out, all four teams taking part in championship weekend boast a top-10 tight end in terms of receiving yards at the position this year:

Why ‘people’ — not play-calling — kept Dan Pitcher with Bengals

CINCINNATI — Dan Pitcher sat next to head coach Zac Taylor on the stage of the Bengals’ press conference room Thursday while being announced as offensive coordinator.

State of the Cincinnati Bengals - Where Could Changes Occur at Linebacker?

The other part of the equation is that the two linebackers from the 2020 draft class — Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey — have a good chance of re-signing as free agents, as does 2021 waiver claim Joe Bachie.

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Projected to Have Extra Fifth, Seventh Round Picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Over The Cap's Nick Korte posted his final projection for all of the comp picks this week and has Cincinnati getting two: A fifth-round pick for Vonn Bell's exit to Carolina, and a seventh-round pick for Samaje Perine's signing with Denver.

Browns’ Deshaun Watson Makes Public Free-Agent Pitch to Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Aside from the public relations nightmare associated with acquiring the quarterback, Watson also has been subpar on the field, throwing 14 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 12 games over two years.

Bengals assistant will be DBs coach in Reese’s Senior Bowl

Another Cincinnati Bengals coach will be featured in a college game over the offseason with secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks announced as the defensive backs coach for the American Team in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor thanks Titans for how quickly they hired Brian Callahan

"I appreciate the Titans for the timeliness," Taylor said. "That made things ideal for us. Because there were timeline issues, and it worked out the way that it needed to work out, thankfully. And so we don't have to think beyond that. But that's the truth of the matter."