Bengals posted a winning record even with the toughest schedule in the NFL

It is no secret the 2023 season was a disappointing one, after back-to-back seasons in the AFC Championship game and a Super Bowl appearance.

All teams across the NFL lose key players each year to injury, but losing Joe Burrow was a massive blow to the Cincinnati Bengals swagger.

Jake Browning stepped up and played well, but the Bengals had the toughest strength of schedule in the league.

According to Timo Riske of PFF, the Bengals were in a league of their own against good defenses and good offenses, and it wasn’t even close...

The Bengals went 9-8 against the hardest schedule with like six of their games with a healthy starting quarterback pic.twitter.com/9qXENOrXNX — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) January 8, 2024

Not only were the Bengals in a stacked AFC this season, but the team was in the toughest division in all of football.

Cincinnati ended the season with a 9-8 record, a record that won other divisions but finished last in an AFC North that produced three playoff teams.

The Bengals will now head into the 2024 season with a last-place schedule and will look for a massive bounce back with a healthy Joe Burrow (fingers crossed) in September.