5 Bengals among PFF’s top 150 free agents

The free agent market looks to be stacked going into the offseason, including one Cincinnati Bengal on top of the list.

PFF recently released a list of their top 150 free agents heading into the offseason, and Tee Higgins lands in the top five.

Brad Spielberger listed Higgins at number four on the list stating, “Injuries hampered almost the entire 2023 season for Higgins after his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2022 with a receiving grade above 75.0. A franchise tag already seemed likely heading into this season, and with little new data to impact the negotiation either way, that seems inevitable. The field-stretching, jump-ball receiver should have the chance to bounce back in 2024 along with the entire Bengals team following a disappointing campaign.”

Kansas City Chiefs superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones entered at number one, followed by Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Jacksonville Jaguars edge Josh Allen, and Carolina Panthers edge Brian Burns.

Other Bengals listed are:

Number 19: DJ Reader - DL

Number 26: Chidobe Awuzie - CB

Number 54: Jonah Williams - OT

Number 74: Tyler Boyd - WR

The Bengals will have their hands full to bring back some of these key guys during the offseason, but Tee Higgins should and will be priority number one.