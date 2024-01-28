How to watch Conference Championship Sunday and open thread

The NFL Conference Championships will both be taking place this Sunday. Four teams will be battling for the right to represent the AFC and NFC in the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals had been to the last two AFC Championship games, but this year it will be the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

On the NFC side of things, the San Francisco 49ers will be looking to get over the hill against the Detroit Lions, who are looking to make it to their first Super Bowl.

There aren’t many options as far as rooting interest goes for Bengals fans. The 49ers and Ravens both have an obvious history with Cincinnati, so watching either make it to the Super Bowl isn’t a pleasurable experience.

The 49ers were also the team that stood in the way of the Bengals winning their first two Super Bowl trips, so there is that lingering frustration. The only team left is the Lions. It is a bit ironic that the cat-based team is a clear-rooted interest for Bengals fans. Plus, it is always fun to root for an underdog.

How to watch Conference Championship Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Time: 3:00 P.M. EST

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: The game will be broadcast on CBS

Streaming options: Streaming options include Fubo TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV and NFL+

Teams SB Nation sites: Baltimore Beatdown and Arrowhead Pride

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Ravens -4.

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Time: 6:30 P.M. EST

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

TV: The game will be broadcast on FOX

Streaming options: Streaming options include Fubo TV, FOX Sports, YouTube TV and NFL+

Team SB Nation sites: Pride of Detroit and Niners Nation

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Niners -7.