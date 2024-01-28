Sauce Gardner makes push for Jets to sign Tee Higgins

It is a big offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals as the franchise looks to reload for another Super Bowl run in the 2024-25 season.

One of the biggest pieces (if not the biggest) to the Bengals offseason is Tee Higgins as his future in Cincinnati is currently up in the air.

PFF has Higgins ranked as the fourth-ranked free agent in all of football this offseason, so the star wide receiver will be getting all kinds of attention.

One former Cincinnati Bearcats star is even making a push for Higgins as Sauce Gardner is hoping to see the Bengals receiver in New York.

The Jets superstar went to X and shared his two favorite names he hopes to see playing with him next season, featuring Higgins and Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley.

Calvin Ridley & Tee https://t.co/cdwueg5T0V — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) January 23, 2024

I am sure I can speak for all Bengals fans when I say getting Higgins back in Cincinnati is crucial.