Joe Burrow was a crucial piece to keeping Dan Pitcher in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a top offense the past few seasons with Zac Taylor, Brian Callahan, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, and others.

With that success, the official Zac Taylor coaching branch begins with Brian Callahan heading to Nashville as the next head coach for the Titans.

As Callahan leaves, the door opens for Dan Pitcher to become the newest offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pitcher has been the quarterbacks coach for recent years, helping boost Burrow to the elite level in the NFL.

When asked about returning with Burrow, Pitcher discussed advice he was given during the introductory press conference.

“There’s a lot of people in this profession that I respect who have great perspective who have reached out to me, and almost to a person, their advice is when you have an elite quarterback, you hang on as long as you can. And we have that here.”

The relationship between Pitcher and Burrow has gone far beyond football. Pitcher continued during the press conference saying, “Not only is he an elite player, I’ve gotten to know him so well as a person. He’s a special person. He’s different. They don’t make many like him.”

Pitcher will now get to continue building on that relationship, working with the entire offense on a daily basis.