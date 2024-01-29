Bengals News (1/29): Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Weighs in on Penalty During AFC Championship Game

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was called for taunting late in the third quarter after making a 54-yard catch. Burrow didn't like the penalty.

New Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Dan Pitcher on Adapting in Season, Run Game

"Being able to run the football is critical to offensive success," Pitcher said. "And what that looks like for every team is going to be different."

Zac Taylor will call plays for Bengals offense after coaching change

A hint at how things could work for Zac Taylor's offense with Brian Callahan gone.

Dan Pitcher Introductory Press Conference

New Offensive Coordinator Dan Pitcher speaks to the media for the first time since his promotion.

Bengals fans laugh off Deshaun Watson’s attempt to recruit Tee Higgins

Bengals fans had fun with this one.

Crucial advice helped convince Dan Pitcher to stay with Bengals

Pitcher was introduced as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator Thursday morning.

49ers rally vs. Lions in NFC title game to reach Super Bowl LVIII

With a stunning, come-from-behind win against the Lions in Sunday's NFC Championship Game -- a game in which they trailed by 17 points -- the 49ers are returning to the Super Bowl and looking to atone for their loss to the Chiefs in 2020.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers on fumbling would-be TD in loss to Chiefs: 'I'll learn from my mistakes'

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers reflects on his game-altering fumble in Sunday's loss to the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Chiefs defense was 'dirty tough' in locking down Ravens for AFC title win

The Chiefs’ defensive assignment for the AFC Championship Game was clear, but daunting: contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for four quarters.

49ers open as 2.5-point favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

It continues the trend of the Chiefs being postseason underdogs, and of the 49ers being favorites. While the 49ers won both playoff games, they’ve yet to cover.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce sets NFL record for postseason receptions

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set an NFL record for career postseason receptions in the 17-10 win against the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Sources -- Browns hiring ex-Bills OC Ken Dorsey for same role

The Browns are hiring former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mike Macdonald set to interview with Commanders Monday

Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Chiefs means that Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald won't be going to the Super Bowl, but he will have some other things going on to keep him occupied.