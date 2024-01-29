Joe Burrow is the only AFC QB who can compete with Patrick Mahomes, says ESPN’s Ryan Clark

After yet another dud of a performance by the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson in the NFL Playoffs, ESPN’s Ryan Clark wanted to set things straight.

Jackson, alongside Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, all lack the nerve necessary to win deep into the postseason against the Kansas City Chiefs, unlike Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In short, to beat Mahomes, you need those Burrow cajones to get the job done.

Here’s what Clark said:

“Patrick Mahomes ain’t got no rival. He don’t. He does not have one. It’s Patrick Mahomes and everybody else. And if you bringing anybody into the conversation, it’s only Joe Burrow, because right now, he’s the only person in the AFC that has shown that he can slow his heartbeat down and compete against the great.”

Clark also went after Jackson, pointing out that he had everything working in his favor this year but still couldn’t get it done when matched with the baby GOAT.

You can watch the clip here:

Be sure to follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Who Dey!!