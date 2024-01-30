Bengals News (1/30): Improving the running game

Dan Pitcher to take close look at Bengals’ running game over offseason

Dan Pitcher has big plans for Bengals' running game, which hasn’t been at the level you’d expect in an offense that forces defense to focus heavily on stopping the pass.

Bengals’ biggest decisions include Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon

Is Higgins destined for a franchise tag? Has Mixon played his last game for the Bengals? Here’s the intel from ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Quick Hits: Bengals CB Coach Charles Burks Turns Senior Bowl Assignment Into Field Trip; Bengals Moving The Chains; Is The Next Iosivas Here?

MOBILE., Ala _ The last time Charles Burks coached here in the Senior Bowl three years ago, he was in charge of the Dolphins cornerbacks and first caught the eye of Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Bengals Assistant Coach Kragthorpe Makes Room At East-West Game

Bengals assistant quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe has a new title in front of a new room this week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. But it’s business as usual for the 31-year-old third-generation coach.

Bengals are the perfect team for pending free agent who wants to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs

Cincinnati can offer an upcoming free agent exactly what he wants.

ESPN makes big prediction for Cincinnati Bengals this offseason

ESPN made a 'big prediction' for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. ESPN thinks the Bengals will

