Bengals Mock Draft Roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals have holes to fill, and the team will be undoubtedly looking to address some of them in the 2024 NFL Draft.

What is most pressing doesn’t always take priority in the first round, as the best available option is sometimes the smartest move. Regardless, Cincinnati could use help at tight end, offensive line, and the interior defensive line.

All of those will be options with the team’s first-round pick, which appears to be coming in at No. 18. What the Bengals do with that pick and on the second day of the draft could ultimately determine the course of their free agency moves as well.

With a plethora of options likely to be on the board, let’s dive into whom many of the recent 2024 NFL Mock Drafts have Cincinnati taking.

USA Today — WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

He’s got size (6-3, 190) and elite speed, traits that could nicely complement Cincy WR Ja’Marr Chase … especially given Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are headed for the open market.

CBS Sports — OT JC Latham, Alabama

Jonah Williams is expected to test free agency. Fortunately, there is a wealth of offensive tackle options available in this draft. JC Latham has been a popular choice in top-10 projections but falls to the Bengals midway through the first round.

The 33rd Team — OT JC Latham, Alabama

Offensive tackle has been a concern for the Cincinnati Bengals for far too long. JC Latham is the top right tackle in this draft class and should provide the consistency and reliability that has been lacking since Joe Burrow took over as the starting quarterback.

FantastyPros — OT JC Latham, Alabama

Had they not lost Joe Burrow for the season, Cincinnati would likely be in the playoffs, and they have the well-rounded roster you’d expect from a playoff team. I wonder what they’ll do about impending free agents Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams. Tentatively, it seems they might be open to tagging Higgins, and I could imagine Williams looking for a left tackle job. J.C. Latham could be the top tackle left at this point.

Pro Football Network — TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals simply haven’t gotten it right at tight end in years. The extremely talented Brock Bowers, one of the top pass catchers available at any skill position, is the selection for the offensive-minded Bengals.

Draft Wire — TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

We keep seeing Brock Bowers fall to the Bengals and if this happens, the Cincinnati offense gets much more explosive even if Tyler Boyd leaves.

