Duke Tobin talks about extending Ja’Marr Chase

With questions surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals' future with players like Tee Higgins getting a lot of attention, it could be easy to forget that the Bengals have another contract to handle with their top receiver in Ja’Marr Chase.

After finishing his third season, Chase is also eligible to sign a contract extension to stay in Cincinnati long-term. With the wide receiver contracts only getting bigger, Chase has been on record saying that he would like to wait until Justin Jefferson gets his deal to set the market.

While they look for a solution on Higgins, it still seems the Bengals front office is focused on locking Chase in the long term. Bengals Director of Player Personnel was at the Senior Bowl and was asked about the future of Chase in Cincinnati.

“He’s eligible for (an extension); sometimes those happen, and sometimes they don’t. It could,” Tobin said in an interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We like Ja’Marr. He’s in our long-term plans. He’s shown that he is a high-level player in this league.”

The “sometimes they don’t” could be a little concerning, but Tobin is just explaining the reality of business in the NFL. While sometimes extensions don’t happen, it would be in the Bengals’ best interest to sign Chase sooner or later. His impact on the field is evident every time he lines up, and the sooner the Bengals sign him, the less the market inflates around the league.

Chase has produced over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons and has been a crucial part of two deep playoff runs, so the front office should be very motivated to keep him in Cincinnati long-term.

Do you think the Bengals will get an extension done with Chase in the coming months?