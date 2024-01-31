Ravens lose Mike Macdonald to Seahawks after defense made NFL history

The Baltimore Ravens are losing another key member of the franchise.

Not long after the Ravens’ season ended in the AFC Championship, the team lost director of player personnel Joe Horitz, who became the new general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, Baltimore is losing defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who is being hired as the next head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, according to media reports.

Sources: The #Seahawks are set to hire #Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as their new head coach. Seattle was willing to wait for him if Baltimore made the Super Bowl.



Instead, their season ended last week and he takes a big-time job. He’s currently in Seattle on a 2nd interview. pic.twitter.com/9iusq8zYOe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2024

Macdonald has been the Ravens’ defensive play-caller for the past two seasons after previously working as a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach, and linebackers coach from 2015-20. He was also the defensive coordinator of the Michigan Wolverines in the 2021 season.

In his two years as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator, the team finished third (2022) and first (2023) in scoring defense. They also finished ninth (2022) and sixth (2023) in total defense.

Macdonald’s best work came this past season, as Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to lead the league in sacks (60) and takeaways (31) while allowing the fewest points per game (16.5).

Needless to say, Macdonald became a hot commodity in this hiring cycle, and he’s now set to score his first head-coaching gig at the age of 36, making him the league’s youngest head coach.

Bengals fans will obviously be happy to see Macdonald lead the division. What will be interesting to see is if the Ravens lose some of their top free agents to Seattle.

Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney, Geno Stone, Kyle Van Noy, and Brent Urban are all key defenders slated to become free agents. Baltimore is currently at $13.6 million in projected cap space (via Over The Cap), so there’s a good chance at least a few of them are elsewhere this fall.

Could be a rough offseason in Baltimore.