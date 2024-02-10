Super Bowl LVIII 49ers vs. Chiefs: How to watch, TV info, streaming options, and picks

Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is the final game of the season.

The storylines are all there as Patrick Mahomes is looking for his third ring after also winning one last season. Brock Purdy is looking to prove himself after being labeled a game manager near the beginning of the season. There is also the question of Kyle Shanahan getting over the hump after losing his first Super Bowl to these very Chiefs in the 2019 season.

It is certainly a great matchup, as Kansas City’s defense has been phenomenal all season, and the offense hasn’t been the juggernaut of years past. They will be facing a very efficient offense in San Francisco that is filled with speed all over the field.

As far as a rooting interest for Cincinnati Bengals fans... It really is a pick your poison. Those of us who weren’t around for the two Super Bowl Losses to the Joe Montana 49ers will probably lean that way, but it is hard to think of a reason to root for the Chiefs as they and Cincinnati have formed one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs (14-6) vs. San Francisco 49ers (14-5)

Date/Time: Feb. 11th, 2023 at 6:30 pm ET

Feb. 11th, 2023 at 6:30 pm ET Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV TV Channel: The game will air nationally on CBS

The game will air nationally on CBS Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn Online Stream : You can stream the game online using CBS Sports. You can also watch the game on mobile devices using NFL+ (mobile only).

: You can stream the game online using CBS Sports. You can also watch the game on mobile devices using (mobile only). Radio Broadcast: The game will air on Westwood One Sports and SiriusXM channel 88 (national), 81 or 225 (49ers) or 82 or 226 (Chiefs)

The game will air on Westwood One Sports and SiriusXM channel 88 (national), 81 or 225 (49ers) or 82 or 226 (Chiefs) SB Nation sites: Arrowhead Pride and Niners Nation

: | Weather: Clear in a dome, with temperatures in the low-50s, per NFL weather .

Clear in a dome, with temperatures in the low-50s, per Odds: The 49ers are currently 2-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.

And here’s our final staff picks of the 2023 season!