Bengals News (2/10): Tee Higgins on potentially leaving Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receivers Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase Discuss Possibility of Higgins Leaving in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase appeared on Up & Adams this week as Kay Adams dove into Higgins's upcoming free agency and the possibility he won't play for Cincinnati anymore.

Quick Hits: Ted Karras Eyes Next Moves; Ja'Marr, Tee Hook Up Again

But Karras, the Bengals center and captain, knows it takes a village, too, and dashed off a text Thursday night shortly after Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward won the league's highest prize at NFL Honors.

Willie Anderson's Hall Of Fame Bid Falls Short, But Momentum Looks To Be On Right Side

The list of seven inductees is headlined by two pass rushers in Julius Peppers with a first-ballot nod and Colts playmaker Dwight Freeney and his 125.5 career sacks. It's another brick in Anderson's case anchored by his sterling efforts against the top sackers who lined up over him and not on the traditional left side of the offense.

Ted Karras Carries His Man Of The Year Message To NFL Red Carpet

Before Karras was all of these things, not to mention the founder of The Cincy Hat and St. Tatty's Day, he was a Bears fan. So when one of Thursday's appointments takes him to the show of WGN sports anchor Jarrett Payton, there is no break from emotion as he speaks with the son of the greatest Bear of them all.

Bengals' Robert Livingston named Colorado defensive coordinator

In addition, Sanders added Phil Loadholt to revamp a shaky offensive line and Jason Phillips to work with the receivers, the school announced Friday. The Buffaloes also shifted Vincent Dancy from analyst to assistant coach for outside linebackers, and Brett Bartolone from wide receivers to tight ends.

Ja’Marr Chase drops telling quote about his future with the Bengals

Chase had an almost throwaway line that said quite a lot: “I don’t plan on leaving Joe and all of that is going to take care of itself.”

Jermaine Eluemunor Defends Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals will probably be in the market for a new tackle in the coming months, and impending free agent Jermaine Eluemunor sounds like he wants to join the squad. The 2023 season was one to forget for Cincinnati, as star quarterback Joe Burrow struggled to stay on the field. After signing his massive contract extension, the former first-overall pick suffered an injury during practice and had a rough start to the season. While he eventually regained his footing, he suffered yet another injury midway through the campaign, prematurely ending his year.

Bengals' Joe Burrow Defends 49ers' Brock Purdy: Tape Shows He's Playing at High Level

"Brock has made tons of plays with his legs outside the structure of the offense," Burrow said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg. "All you gotta do is go watch the tape, and you see Brock is playing at a high level."

Bengals should replicate past free agency robbery by signing safety Geno Stone from Ravens - A to Z Sports

Hilton's arrival three years ago helped solidify a secondary that needed veteran leadership and established talent. He took over a typically overlooked position with the unique edge he brings, and by giving it to the Bengals, he also took it away from a divisional rival by leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers.