Bengals Reacts on which team fans are cheering for in the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner as the Chiefs and 49ers gear up for the game in Las Vegas.

This will be a rematch from Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20.

Brock Purdy will be searching for his first championship, while Mahomes prepares to battle it out for ring number three.

Purdy will be the eighth quarterback to start in the Super Bowl in his first or second season.

He joins the list of Dan Marino, Kurt Warner, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Colin Kaepernick, Russell Wilson, and of course, Joe Burrow.

Bengals fans had a rough year but have made their picks for who they want to win the championship game.

Cincinnati fans are heavy 49ers fans this weekend, likely because of the new rivalry that has blossomed between the Bengals and Chiefs over the past few years.

Will Mahomes bring home his third Super Bowl or will the 49ers get revenge on the Chiefs this time?

We will find out Sunday night!