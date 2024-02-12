Bengals adding Oregon’s Jordan Salkin to staff; Fredi Knighten gets a promotion

The Cincinnati Bengals have made another addition to Zac Taylor’s coaching staff for the 2024 season.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Oregon Ducks assistant Jordan Salkin is joining the Bengals staff as an offensive assistant.

Salkin was an offensive analyst for the Ducks.

Sources: Oregon offensive analyst Jordan Salkin has accepted a job with the Cincinnati Bengals. He worked with quarterbacks at Oregon and will be an offensive assistant in Cincinnati. He’s worked with the Dolphins and as an analyst at Texas. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 12, 2024

Salkin has been in the coaching ranks since 2014, first serving as the assistant wide receivers/special teams coach at James Madison from 2014-16. He became the assistant quarterbacks/running backs coach at Rutgers in 2016, then was the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Texas Longhorns from 2017-20.

Salkin would become the quarterbacks coach at New Mexico in 2020, then became an offensive quality control coach with the Miami Dolphins from 2021-22 before joining Oregon in April of 2023.

The Bengals also appear to have promoted Fredi Knighten to assistant quarterbacks coach, as that’s the position he now holds on the team’s official website. He’d be taking the position previously held by Brad Kragthorpe, who is now the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Knighten’s bio now reads the following:

“Fredi Knighten will be in his third season on the Bengals’ coaching staff in 2024, and his first in the role of assistant quarterbacks coach. He spent the past two seasons (2022-23) as an offensive assistant.”

Knighten joined the Bengals’ staff after spending the 2021 season as an offensive analyst at Utah State. He spent the previous two years (2019-20) at Massachusetts, where he served as the running backs coach and added the role of quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Prior to his time at UMass, Knighten spent one season as a graduate assistant at Florida State, where he mainly worked with the Seminoles’ quarterbacks.

Both coaches have backgrounds in working with quarterbacks, so that will hopefully help Joe Burrow continue to be one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.