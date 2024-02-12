PFF projects Bengals to land Brock Bowers in first post-Super Bowl mock draft

In its first mock draft since the conclusion of Sunday night’s Super Bowl, Pro Football Focus has the Cincinnati Bengals landing one of College Football’s biggest stars.

The mock has the Bengals selecting Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers as its 18th overall selection.

“Bowers’ stock is all over the place,” PFF wrote. “Some have him going No. 5 to the Chargers, while others have him dropping to the end of the top 20.

“Still, the Georgia product is one of the best receiving tight ends we’ve seen come through, but I wonder whether the league will be more cautious on first-round tight ends, given how Kyle Pitts has not been given the kind of volume that justifies top-10 value.”

Bowers helped Georgia win two national championships and post a combined 42-2 record during his three college seasons.

He twice won the Mackey Award awarded to College Football’s best tight end, earned First-Team All-SEC honors all three years of his college career, was a Unanimous All-American this past season, a First-team All-American in 2022, Second-Team All-American in 2021 and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2021.

The tight end position has been a revolving door for the Bengals in recent years, making Bowers the perfect fit if he were to fall to the Bengals at No. 18.