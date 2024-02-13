Bengals News (2/13): Should the 2024 NFL opener be Cincinnati vs. Kansas City?

Bengals-Chiefs is among options for NFL’s 2024 season opener in Kansas City

This has to be one of, if not the top option for the NFL when deciding who the Kansas City Chiefs will host to kick off the 2024 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens are another team that makes a lot of sense.

Bengals make another addition to Zac Taylor’s coaching staff

The Cincinnati Bengals have made another outside hire.

Cincinnati Bengals Promote Fredi Knighten to Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Knighten played quarterback from 2012-15 at Arkansas State, ranking fourth in program history with 6,986 total yards.

Post-Super Bowl 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Five quarterbacks go in the first round

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels go No. 1, 2, and 3 in PFF’s post-Super Bowl mock draft. That helps a premier prospect fall to the Bengals.

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer returns to his roots with Dallas Cowboys

Zimmer is back in the NFL with one of his former teams.

New Bengals assistant coach already had a special connection with Cincinnati before being hired

Familiarity on multiple fronts.

49ers players say they didn’t know Super Bowl overtime rules

Several 49ers players said they were not aware of the NFL’s postseason overtime rules. Woof.

Niners' Kyle Shanahan explains decision to receive overtime kickoff in Super Bowl loss: 'We just thought it would be better'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended his decision to receive the ball first in overtime following Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Andy Reid, Travis Kelce vow to return to Chiefs next season

Despite a sideline confrontation during Sunday's Super Bowl that both of them brushed off, Reid and Kelce vowed to return for another season.

Super Bowl overtime delivers big swing for betting public

The underdog Chiefs' rally in overtime to pull out a 25-22 win over the 49ers resulted in a blow to sportsbooks.

Andy Reid confirms he will be returning in 2024

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed he will be returning next season as the Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row.