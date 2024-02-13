PFF tabs two offensive tackles as fits for the Bengals

The Super Bowl is over, and now all NFL fans will be looking to free agency, as Cincinnati Bengals fans have been for a few weeks now. With players on the market, players potentially leaving Cincinnati, and those that may stay, the intrigue of the NFL never seems to fade.

With the Bengals likely looking to add a new right tackle to the roster with the assumed departure of Jonah Williams, free agency could be where they decide to address it.

In a recent article, Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger named two offensive tackles that could be a good fit for the Bengals.

First up was New England Patriots tackle Trent Brown.

“The Bengals made a splash last offseason in recruiting Orlando Brown Jr. away from the Kansas City Chiefs, but they now have a potential void at right tackle with Jonah Williams set to hit free agency and likely looking to start back at left tackle elsewhere after briefly requesting a trade last offseason,” said. “Brown has played at both tackle spots during his career and, in this scenario, would slide back over to the right side but could fill in at left tackle if needed.”

Brown allowed just three sacks last season and finished one of his best seasons with an overall PFF grade of 80.2. The Bengals could value his versatility, as they have had to shuffle tackles around in recent years.

The other fit Spielberger sees is Jermaine Eluemunor, who you have probably seen on your timeline discussing Joe Burrow recently.

“This could be a great lower-cost addition to solidify the pass blocking on the right side for Cincinnati,” Spielberger said of Eluemunor. “A lot of big in-house contracts are on the horizon, likely limiting how much the Bengals want to spend on outside additions. Cincinnati has done well to add mid-tier veterans along the offensive line in free agency, and center Ted Karras crossed paths with Eluemunor in New England.”

Eluemunor has been publicly praising and defending Burrow, lobbied for Willie Anderson to get a Hall of Fame nod, and has been on record saying he wants to play for a team that can beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win it matters. That and a potentially lower cap hit could make for a good match.

Let’s say you’re Duke Tobin. Which tackle do you sign? Let us know below in the comments!