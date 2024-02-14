Orlando Brown Jr. picks Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson with game on the line

There may not be a luckier offensive lineman in the NFL who has moved between three different teams than Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Going into his seventh NFL season in 2024, Brown has blocked for Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), and now Joe Burrow.

As you can imagine, Brown has an insight into three of the best quarterbacks currently in the NFL that few other players have. So when TMZ asked him who he trusted the most with the game on the line, it meant quite a bit. His response isn’t a shocking one though.

“Bro, that’s tough man,” Brown told TMZ. “I’m gonna go with my current QB. I’m taking Joe Shiesty... I feel like Joe Shiesty gonna get it done.”

A vast majority of players in this situation will give the nod to their current teammates as the alternative makes way more headlines and could cause some animosity in the locker room. It is well-documented that Burrow and Mahomes are both great options with the game on the line, so it isn’t something to read too far into.

That being said, hopefully next season Brown will get to block for a healthy Burrow most of the year instead of just a couple of games. The team did well to win nine games with a clearly hindered Burrow and then Jake Browning. This is just a drastically different team when Burrow is healthy enough to escape the pocket and extend the play.

Maybe next season Brown’s faith will be paid off with blocking for Burrow on his own game-winning drive in the Super Bowl.

