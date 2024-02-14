Bengals among the early favorites to win Super Bowl LIX

It is now officially time for the 2024 NFL season with Super Bowl LVIII behind us all.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be looking for a massive bounce-back season with Joe Burrow returning from a wrist injury that sidelined him for the remainder of 2023.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the odds for next season’s Super Bowl in New Orleans, and the Bengals are among the top teams to win it...

The current favorites are:

The Bengals have plenty of work to do to build a Super Bowl-winning roster, with position groups like the defensive line, offensive line, wide receiver, cornerback, punter, and others needing to be improved.

The Chiefs will be looking for three Super Bowl victories in a row, but the Bengals have shown they can stop Kansas City on the AFC side.

2024 will be one of the biggest (if not the biggest) seasons for the Bengals yet.