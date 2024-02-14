Bengals News (2/14): Rise of Brad Kragthorpe

Bengals New QBs Coach Brad Kragthorpe: A Coach's Son At Home On The Move

Not only that, during his first year in that LSU quarterbacks room, Kragthorpe was coached by his father, two-time head coach Steve Kragthorpe. Then Brad became a coach himself at his alma mater and worked with Burrow as the Ohio State transfer settled into Baton Rouge.

From Walk-On Player To Hands-On Coach, Kovacs Takes Over Bengals Safeties: 'No One Was Going To Outwork Jordan'

He played safety for Lou Anarumo. He helped coach it under Jim Harbaugh. As a college walk-on who became Michigan's MVP before he became an undrafted rookie, he scraped in the NFL for three seasons and 28 games on wits and will.

Report: Expectations are Bengals use franchise tag on Tee Higgins

They could sign him to a long-term deal or they could use a franchise tag to keep him from hitting the open market and extending the time to negotiate a new deal until mid-July. If no deal came before that point, Higgins would have the choice of sitting out or playing the 2024 season with a guaranteed salary that is projected to be $20.7 million.

The Tee Higgins-Bengals crossroads, Part 2: Injury asterisk and an impactful trend

Upon asking Bengals coaches and staffers after the season whether they knew how many snaps Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and a fully healthy Joe Burrow played together during the 2023 season, the answer ranged from an eye roll to a laugh to sending an actual spreadsheet already in their system.

Bengals get a steal in 2024 mock draft after run on QBs

Just look at a new mock draft from Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema, where a quarterback rush that sees four passers come off the board in the top 10 pushes Georgia tight end Brock Bowers to the Bengals at No. 18:

B/R proposes Bengals make blockbuster Aaron Donald trade

Still, Donald finishing his career with the Bengals would undoubtedly provide a boost to a defense that consistently needs to find ways to stop Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, among others.

Five NFL teams poised to take a major leap in 2024: Packers look the part of contender, Bengals turnaround?

The NFL season has come and gone with a familiar team reigning on top in the Kansas City Chiefs, the first to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots. While Kansas City is on top of the NFL world again, the league had plenty of teams rise to contention over the course of the season.

Report: Bengals hire Oregon assistant Jordan Salkin to offensive coaching staff

“Sources: Oregon offensive analyst Jordan Salkin has accepted a job with the Cincinnati Bengals. He worked with quarterbacks at Oregon and will be an offensive assistant in Cincinnati. He’s worked with the Dolphins and as an analyst at Texas.”

Late Bengals star's son Chris Henry Jr. transfers from Withrow to California's Mater Dei

In a statement, the star player thanked his family, coaches and team, who he said were "locked in for life." Henry Jr. reflected upon the team's wins as well as the bond he and his teammates had built together. To his family, Henry Jr. thanked them for "all the love, support and sacrifices," which he said has molded him into "the person I am today."