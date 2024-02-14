Joe Burrow will have career year in 2024, predict Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr

The Dan Pitcher hype is getting out of hand.

One day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr decided to drop his bold predictions for every NFL team.

And despite the Cincinnati Bengals losing their offensive coordinator, Corr predicts that they will lead the league in total offense. He then elaborated, writing:

No Brian Callahan? No problem. Zac Taylor and Dan Pitcher, the team’s new offensive coordinator and a prospective future star, are going to post the best numbers of Burrow’s career in 2024. That means besting 35 touchdowns, and the 4,600 yards Burrow threw for during the Bengals’ Super Bowl season in 2021.

Orr then added, “Oh, and the Bengals defeat the Detroit Lions in Super Bowl LIX.”

Some of the other bold predictions included:

Ryan Tannehill starts at least four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Tennessee Titans will win four games or less.

The New York Jets will bring in either Davante Adams or Mike Evans.

The Minnesota Vikings will seriously consider trading Justin Jefferson.

The 49ers will sign Kirk Cousins to a two-year deal.

The best part? The offseason has just started! So strap in, because the hot takes are a-comin’!