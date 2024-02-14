Bengals cut AJ McCarron

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t be keeping AJ McCarron around.

On Wednesday, the team announced that McCarron had been released.

Set to be a 10th-year player in 2024, McCarron was signed to the Bengals’ practice squad on September 23rd, 2023. He then was signed to the active roster on December 4th and played in two games for the Bengals in 2023.

A 2014 fifth-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama, McCarron had success as a backup during his time with the Bengals before leaving in free agency.

For his career, McCarron completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,173 yards and six touchdowns vs. three interceptions in 17 regular-season games (four starts). He last played in the NFL in 2020 with the Houston Texans.

McCarron signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 before suffering a torn ACL in the Week 2 preseason game against the Miami Dolphins and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

McCarron did play football in 2023 with the St. Louis Battlehawks. He went 6-3 as a starter while completing 68.8% of his passes for 2,150 yards and 24 touchdowns vs. six interceptions.

Best of luck to McCarron as he looks to continue his professional career!