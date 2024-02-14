Impending free agent Chris Jones says he’s not leaving Kansas City Chiefs

We’re now just a month away from the start of NFL free agency, where the Cincinnati Bengals will hopefully address some of their biggest offseason needs.

Depending on what happens with impending free agent DJ Reader, the Bengals’ biggest need could be at defensive tackle.

Arguably the best player at any position set to hit free agency is Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones. Poaching him away from the Chiefs could be just what the Bengals needed this offseason, but it doesn’t appear that pipe dream will become a reality.

During the Chiefs’ latest Super Bowl parade, Jones said he’s not going anywhere.

Soon-to-be FA Chris Jones at the #Chiefs Super Bowl parade: “For those that want Chris Jones gone, I ain't going nowhere, baby! I will be here next year and the year after!"pic.twitter.com/oND8M8kAVs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2024

Between the fact that Jones is one of the best defensive tackles of his generation and that he’s helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls, it was already hard to see there not being some type of deal worked out this offseason, even if he did hold out for the team’s Week 1 loss to Detroit this past season after failing to get a long-term contract extension.

If the Bengals wanted to show they’re all-in for next season, signing a player the caliber of Jones away from the defending champs would have likely been the best way to do so. But for now, it appears re-signing with the Chiefs is the likeliest outcome for Jones.