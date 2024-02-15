Joe Burrow among favorites to win NFL MVP next season

For Cincinnati Bengals fans, the 2024 season can’t come soon enough.

The Bengals' 2023 season was disappointing after losing Joe Burrow to a wrist injury and missing the playoffs.

Zac Taylor and company will be looking for a massive bounce-back season in 2024, and Burrow will be hungrier than ever.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the early odds of the Most Valuable Player race for next season, and Burrow is one of the first names on top of the list...

Early odds to win MVP next season:

Patrick Mahomes (+600)

Josh Allen (+700)

Joe Burrow (+900)

Lamar Jackson (+1000)

Jordan Love (+1200)

Cincinnati has plenty of roster holes to work on this offseason, but Joe Burrow has shown numerous times how talented he is and how capable he is to take the Bengals on a postseason run.

The Bengals will look to improve those holes in the roster during free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.