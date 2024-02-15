Bengals among teams expected to take ‘major leap’ in 2024

Despite starting quarterback Joe Burrow playing through a calf strain before going down with a season-ending wrist injury that forced backup Jake Browning into action for the final seven games of the year, the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals posted a 9-8 record.

With Burrow expected back and healthy next season and much of its roster still under contract, it’s no surprise CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr believes the Bengals are among five teams set to take a “major leap” next season.

“Sure the Bengals were a disappointment in 2023, but they also dealt with Joe Burrow injuries across the board, beginning with the star quarterback’s calf injury in training camp that affected his early-season performance to the wrist injury in November that ended his season. The Bengals finished last in the AFC North, yet finished over .500 with Jake Browning starting seven games,” Kerr wrote. “Cincinnati has to decide whether it wishes to retain Tee Higgins and get younger and deeper on the defensive line. Adding help in the secondary wouldn’t hurt either, but having $59.4 million in available salary cap space is massive.

“There will be a roster revamp in Cincinnati, yet this franchise wins when Burrow is on the field. When Burrow plays more than 10 games, the Bengals have reached (at least) the AFC Championship. They’ll have a last-place schedule in 2024 after finishing in the basement of the loaded AFC North. Cincinnati could be in store for another deep playoff run.

The Bengals had reached back-to-back AFC Championship games with a healthy Burrow in 2021 and 2022, reaching Super Bowl LVI.

Thus, there’s no reason the team can’t get back to the top of the AFC again with its franchise quarterback fully healthy.

The other four teams joining the Bengals on Kerr’s list were the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams.

