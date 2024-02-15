Three and Out Podcast: Mock drafts, with a twist!

The Super Bowl is over, and the NFL dead zone is officially here, which means it’s time to be overwhelmed by mock draft after mock draft and free agent projection after projection after projection.

That’s okay, though, because Cincinnati Bengals fans all love it and can’t get enough. Kevin and I did four mock drafts during this week’s Three and Out, but we did it with a twist.

Using PFF’s mock draft simulator, we did two normal mock drafts through the fifth round with the assumption that the Bengals used the franchise tag on Tee Higgins and signed a right tackle in free agency. Then we did two more drafts, but those times we traded Higgins (once for the first pick in the second round and once for a late first-round pick) and then drafted again.

For this exercise, we weren’t really even trying to show who could be available and when because there is way too much time between now and the draft to get an accurate picture. What we were trying to demonstrate was what a draft could look like with an extra first-round pick.

You can watch the whole episode below, and as always check out the rest of Orange and Black Insider here.

Enjoy!