‘Expectation’ is that Joe Mixon won’t remain with Bengals, per report; Mixon responds

Are the Cincinnati Bengals finally prepared to move on from Joe Mixon?

According to Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison, the “expectation” is that Mixon won’t be back with the Bengals next season. Morrison added, “And even if Mixon accepts a pay cut similar to the one he took ahead of 2023 to stick around, he could struggle to lead the team as his carries would be greatly reduced with the emergence of Chase Brown.”

The account @NFLRumors later tweeted out that the Bengals are expected to move on from Mixon, seemingly making that deduction from Morrison’s article, which led to Mixon responding on Twitter.

Lmao y’all said this last year too ‍♂️

That’s behavior https://t.co/hK9nNbYxUy — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) February 15, 2024

In 97 career games (88 starts), all with the Bengals, Mixon has 1,571 rushes for 6,412 yards (4.1 avg) and 49 touchdowns while catching 283 passes for 2,139 yards (7.6 avg) and 13 scores.

Corey Dillon has the most career rushing yards for the Bengals at 8,061 yards, a mark that Mixon could hit if he gets two more seasons as the Bengals’ full-time running back, but it looks like he’ll be lucky to get one.

We won’t have to wait long to learn what the Bengals plan to do with Mixon. That decision will, in all likelihood, be made by March 16th, when Mixon is due a roster bonus of $3 million. If the Bengals pay Mixon that bonus, he’s almost certainly not going anywhere.

Of course, both sides could agree to delay that date or agree to a restructured contract, which happened last offseason.