Bengals Free Agency 2024: Everything to know

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering a big 2024 NFL free agency period.

With a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl but potentially losing several key players, these are going to be a big few months in the Queen City as the team looks to either re-sign or replace names like Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, DJ Reader, Chidobe Awuzie, and Jonah Williams.

Heading into the 2024 free agency period, here are the players whose contracts expire.

Unrestricted Free Agents

Chidobe Awuzie

Jonah Williams

Markus Bailey

Akeem Davis-Gaither

DJ Reader

Tyler Boyd

Trenton Irwin

Max Scharping

Drew Sample

Trayveon Williams

AJ McCarron

Joe Bachie

Cody Ford

Tee Higgins

Irv Smith

Josh Tupou

Restricted Free Agents

Tanner Hudson

Mitchell Wilcox

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Jake Browning

Cal Adomitis

And here are some free agency-related offseason dates to be aware of.

February 20th - Clubs may designate Franchise or Transition players.

March 5th - Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13th - The 2024 Free Agency Period begins. The trading period for 2024 begins at 4 pm ET after the expiration of all 2023 contracts.

April 19th - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

Of course, it’s looking more and more like Tee Higgins will be hit with the franchise tag, while Joe Mixon could be joining the team’s unrestricted free agents list.

What else will go down in the coming months? Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Bengals in the 2024 NFL free agency period.