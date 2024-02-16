Bengals Free Agency 2024: Everything to know

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering a big 2024 NFL free agency period.
With a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl but potentially losing several key players, these are going to be a big few months in the Queen City as the team looks to either re-sign or replace names like Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, DJ Reader, Chidobe Awuzie, and Jonah Williams.
Heading into the 2024 free agency period, here are the players whose contracts expire.
Unrestricted Free Agents
- Chidobe Awuzie
- Jonah Williams
- Markus Bailey
- Akeem Davis-Gaither
- DJ Reader
- Tyler Boyd
- Trenton Irwin
- Max Scharping
- Drew Sample
- Trayveon Williams
- AJ McCarron
- Joe Bachie
- Cody Ford
- Tee Higgins
- Irv Smith
- Josh Tupou
Restricted Free Agents
- Tanner Hudson
- Mitchell Wilcox
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
- Jake Browning
- Cal Adomitis
And here are some free agency-related offseason dates to be aware of.
- February 20th - Clubs may designate Franchise or Transition players.
- March 5th - Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
- March 13th - The 2024 Free Agency Period begins. The trading period for 2024 begins at 4 pm ET after the expiration of all 2023 contracts.
- April 19th - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
Of course, it’s looking more and more like Tee Higgins will be hit with the franchise tag, while Joe Mixon could be joining the team’s unrestricted free agents list.
What else will go down in the coming months? Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Bengals in the 2024 NFL free agency period.