Bengals 2023 Position Review: Running Backs

Even Joe Burrow needs a run game, and having a running back who can make plays in the passing game doesn’t hurt, either.

How did the Cincinnati Bengals running backs fair this season, and what is in store for 2024?

Key Players

Joe Mixon

Chase Brown

2023 Review

Mixon was a bit of a polarizing figure this offseason, even within the fan base. There were a few incidents involving him off the field, none of which really led to much of anything. There were complaints that he had lost a step on the field, but the biggest complaint was about his contact.

Say what you will about the guy, but he has always been a team-first player for the Bengals and agreed to take a pay cut before the season. Then he went out and ran for over 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his career. He also moved himself to third among the team’s all-time rushing leaders and second in all-time rushing touchdowns.

The Bengals added Chase Brown in the draft, but just as he was about to start getting more playing time, an injury struck. Brown came back later in the season and showed off his playmaking ability both as a rusher and in the passing game.

The run game showed some promise this year, but never really took off the way it could have if they committed to it.

2024 Outlook

Although the critics are already chirping, it remains to be seen if the Bengals will part ways with Mixon a year after he took a pay cut to help the team. That is not Mike Brown’s style, but a lot has changed in recent years. If Mixon returns, he will likely pass James Brooks on the all-time rushing board in Week 1 (He’s only 35 yards behind).

If he’s back, I don’t see a significant reduction in carries for Mixon (at least not immediately), but I expect to see a much heftier dose of Chase Brown in 2024.

They could add someone else to the mix, particularly someone who excels in pass protection, but for now, Mixon and Brown are the two primary ball carriers in the Bengals backfield.