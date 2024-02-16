NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bengals continue to target offensive weapons

The Cincinnati Bengals unfortunately missed the playoffs in 2023, but with the season over, it is time to turn our attention to the 2024 NFL Draft and the league’s upcoming free agency window, both of which the Bengals should be active in.

Cincinnati has several moves to make in free agency with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd both potentially hitting the open market. It will also have a top-20 pick to use as well, potentially adding another offensive weapon.

That said, with the season over, NFL Mock Draft projections will start to multiply in number. Let’s take a look at who some recently published ones have Cincinnati taking.

NFL.com - OT JC Latham - Alabama

Cincinnati would be fortunate to see Latham waiting on a phone call in the middle of the first round. Assuming Jonah Williams is not re-signed, the rookie would join Orlando Brownto give the Bengals a massive starting tackle duo.

Bleacher Report (excerpt only) - OT JC Latham - Alabama

Burrow must stay healthy. It’s been a battle so far, and the inconsistency up front hasn’t helped matters. A big investment in Alabama’s JC Latham could thus be a wise decision.

Sporting News - WR Keon Coleman - Florida State

The Bengals might be OK letting Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd go in free agency, maybe following former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Tennessee. That’s because they will be in the wheelhouse to land Coleman. Coleman is a strong technical receiver after the catch with some big-play and red-zone pop, a la Higgins.

The 33rd Team - OT JC Latham - Alabama

Latham is the draft’s most pro-ready right tackle and would provide the Bengals with a plug-and-play starter, instantly improving their pass protection and run blocking.

USA Today - DT Byron Murphy II - Texas

DJ Reader is recovering from a torn quad and might find a richer deal elsewhere in free agency. Plugging in Murphy would set Cincinnati up to generate more havoc up front with a quick-twitch threat who can throw blockers off balance.

SB Nation - OT JC Latham - Alabama

PFF - TE Brock Bowers - Georgia

CBS Sports - OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State