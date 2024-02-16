The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: On the (B)right Side

Well, they did it again. The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes—two coming against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cincinnati Bengals were the team everyone was gunning for in 2021 and 2022, but injuries and other issues caught up to them this past year. Now, it’s their turn to play “Keeping up with the Joneses”.

We talk about the lessons Cincinnati needs to learn from the Chiefs’ championship run once again this spring, and look at one of our favorite incoming prospects on the 2024 class.

Join us for the live show on Friday at 2:00 p.m. ET, or else catch it on your favorite platform afterward!