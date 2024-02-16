Colt Anderson leaving Bengals for Titans, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are losing another coach to the Tennessee Titans.

This time, it’s assistant special teams coach Colt Anderson, who will now be part of Brian Callahan’s staff as the Titans’ new special teams coordinator.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news first.

The #Titans are expected to hire Colt Anderson as their special teams coordinator, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2024

A former undrafted free agent safety out of Montana, Anderson began his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. He went on to enjoy an eight-year playing career with the Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills. He made 111 career tackles in 84 games (seven starts).

After his playing days were over, Anderson spent one season (2019) as a volunteer coach at his alma mater, Butte High School. He would later join the Bengals in 2020 as an assistant special teams coach.

The Bengals special teams have consistently been one of the better units in the NFL under special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, so it’s good to see his protégé get a chance to run his own unit in Tennessee.