List of 2024 Bengals draft picks

With the offseason now here for all 32 teams, the focus turns to the start of free agency in March, as well as the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, this will be yet another critical offseason that could make or break the team’s Super Bowl aspirations for the 2024 season.

Last year’s draft saw the Bengals have a solid class overall, as all eight selections made a meaningful impact at various points in the 2023 season. However, the Bengals will need a lot more out of guys like Myles Murphy and DJ Turner going forward for it to be considered a long-term success.

Heading into the 2024 draft, the Bengals are currently scheduled to have seven selections. Here’s the current list of said picks.

Round 1, Pick 18

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 80

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 147

Round 6, Pick 195

Round 7, Pick 234

However, the Bengals are projected to earn fifth and seventh-round compensatory picks, which are usually announced in early March, so they could have as many as nine selections heading into April.