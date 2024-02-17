Bengals News (2/17): Jordan Kovacs on Dax Hill’s Future

Cincinnati Bengals Safeties Coach Jordan Kovacs Discusses Dax Hill's Future

Will the Bengals stick with the young guys or add a veteran on the back end? We'll get the answer to that question after free agency begins next month, but Kovacs did praise Hill when Dan Hoard asked about the 23-year-old on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

Dan Parr 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Three trades; Bengals land pass catcher for Joe Burrow

I know, it never happens. The Bengals haven’t traded up in Round 1 since 1995, when they took Ki-Jana Carter first overall. Well, it’s time to put that streak to an end. The value of a top-five talent at No. 12 is too great for Cincinnati to resist, and the team doesn’t have a tight end under contract for 2024 as of this writing. Denver needs more draft picks, and the Bengals need Bowers.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 mock draft following the Senior Bowl and Super Bowl LVIII - A to Z Sports

The first phase of NFL Draft season is in the books with college all-star weeks, and the NFL playoffs in the rearview mirror for everyone. Do we have all the information we need to make a mock draft? Absolutely not. Is that going to stop us? Absolutely not.

Joe Mixon shreds idea he won’t be back with Bengals in 2024

Mixon, who took a pay cut to stay with the team last year, has one year left on his current contract, though Spotrac notes that there’s an “out” built into it this offseason that the team could use.

UFL's Battlehawks agree with ex-Bengals QB AJ McCarron

McCarron started nine games for the Battlehawks in 2023, throwing an XFL-record 24 touchdown passes while leading the league with a completion rate of 68.8%. He signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and spent the final six weeks of the season on their active roster following starter Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury.

Brian Callahan, Titans swipe coach from Bengals

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, new Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan will hire Colt Anderson as their special teams coordinator.

3 veteran defensive backs the Bengals should target in free agency

With the expected departure of veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie this offseason (per the Athletic, $), the Bengals boast a young secondary core, led by Cam Taylor-Britt who will be going into his third year in the league. Besides him, you have DJ Turner II and Jordan Battle-- two rookies whose roles increased until they became borderline starters in the ladder half of the season-- and Daxton Hill from the same draft class as Taylor-Britt.