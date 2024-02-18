Bengals Draft 2024: Everything to know

NFL free agency is the first offseason event in which teams can get new players. However, the NFL Draft is easily the most exciting offseason event every year.
There, all 32 teams get seven rounds to find future NFL players to build their franchises around. The Cincinnati Bengals currently hold the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, like many NFL teams, the bulk of the roster is made up of players taken after Round 1.
Some of the notable current and recent Bengals players taken after Day 1 of the draft include Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins, Andy Dalton, Cam Taylor-Britt, Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap, Michael Johnson, Sam Hubbard, Germaine Pratt, and Logan Wilson, among others.
Here’s what the Bengals’ current list of 2024 draft picks looks like.
- Round 1, Pick 18
- Round 2, Pick 49
- Round 3, Pick 80
- Round 4, Pick 115
- Round 5, Pick 147
- Round 6, Pick 195
- Round 7, Pick 234
The Bengals are also projected to land compensatory picks in Rounds 5 and 7, so they could have as many as nine selections heading into Draft Night.
Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the 2024 Bengals draft class.