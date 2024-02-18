Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless are high on the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Despite losing the last two matchups, the Cincinnati Bengals continue to come up in conversation when the question of who can stop the Kansas City Chiefs. After splitting two AFC Championship games and the Bengals going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and co., most think Joe Burrow is the only quarterback who can go blow for blow with Mahomes.

There is no doubt that the AFC runs through Kansas City and as much as the media may want to make Josh Allen and Mahomes the biggest rivalry in the NFL, Burrow has been the only one to slay the proverbial dragon.

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless may have their differences after they split on First Take, but when it comes to the top threat to Kansas City, they agree that the Bengals with a healthy Burrow are the ones to watch.

.@stephenasmith believes Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be the biggest hurdle to a Chiefs' three-peat pic.twitter.com/6kVIFO8REQ — First Take (@FirstTake) February 16, 2024

“When Joe Burrow is healthy, who can he not beat? Smith asked.

.@RealSkipBayless is still picking Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/8wSdHNibya — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 16, 2024

Bayless took things even a step further, saying his “eye test” tells him that Joe Burrow is better than Mahomes overall.

“I’m just telling you what my eye test tells me. I’ll take Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes,” Bayless said.

High praise from two of the most noted sports media figures in the industry. However, praise doesn’t win Lombardi trophies.

Hopefully, Burrow is fully ready to go by the start of the 2024 campaign. With Burrow healthy, Ja’Marr Chase back, and hopefully Tee Higgins, the Bengals should be able to get back into the postseason and could be our only hope to stop the Evil Empire in Kansas City.