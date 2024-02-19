2023 Cincinnati Bengals Season Awards: Rookie of the Year

In some past years, we’ve scrambled to put together a Rookie of the Year award list for the Bengals. Be it Marvin Lewis’ preference to start veterans over younger players, or some weaker classes (or weak first year), the pickings were sometimes slim.

That’s not really the case this year, as a number of Cincinnati Bengals rookies made plays this year. Here are the nominees for the Bengals’ 2023 Rookie of the Year—cast your vote and sound off on your winner!

Myles Murphy, Defensive Lineman

After a slow start, Murphy found his stride later in the season. Two of his three sacks came in the final seven games, and he leapfrogged Joseph Ossai and others for productive snaps down the stretch.

DJ Turner, Cornerback

If Murphy became a factor late in the season, Turner looked like a shutdown guy in the first half of the year. Into October, Turner was one of the best-looking rookies in the entire class but ended up having some struggles towards the end of the year.

Still, the future with him and Cam Taylor-Britt manning the starting cornerback spots brings long-term optimism.

Lowest passer rating allowed in coverage among rookies:



DJ Turner II: 42.4 pic.twitter.com/Gx3sPqAMBC — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 18, 2023

Jordan Battle, Safety

Battle stepped in and began to solidify the back end of the defense later in the year. He was a Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team choice, given his logged interception, two sacks, and 71 total tackles.

Charlie Jones, Wide Receiver

Some Bengals trivia to wow your friends: Jones scored the first Bengals touchdown of the 2023 season. It came on a beautiful punt return versus the Ravens, where Jones did most of his rookie work. He also contributed on offense sparingly with 7 scrimmage yards and four first downs on nine touches.

Chase Brown, Running Back

A midseason injury hurt Brown’s overall productivity, but when the Bengals leaned into their running backs more when Jake Browning took over, Brown had some sizzling moments. He finished with 335 scrimmage yards and an electrifying score off of a screen pass, rushing for 4.1 yards per carry on the year.

Andrei Iosivas, Wide Receiver

The receptions and yards weren’t gaudy, but Iosivas proved to be a solid red zone weapon as a rookie. He had four touchdown grabs on 15 catches and looks to have a bigger role next year.