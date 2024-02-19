Bengals News (2/19): Cincinnati among betting favorites for Brock Bowers

Look: Bengals Hold Third-Best Betting Odds to Draft Brock Bowers

The Cincinnati Bengals currently have with third-best odds at +500 (16.7% implied probability) to land Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers. The Chargers are the favorites at +250.

Four pending free agents the Cincinnati Bengals are not expected to re-sign before free agency

The Bengals will allow some of their notable players to seek offers from other clubs.

Stephen A. joins Skip Bayless with Joe Burrow take for Bengals fans

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless are on the same page when it comes to Joe Burrow vs. Chiefs.

2024 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Two Pundits Select TEs for First-Round Pick

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. Bengals.com rounds up the latest projections from media outlets to give you a look at who could be joining the team in April.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Assistant Coach Reuniting With Mike Zimmer, Joining Dallas Cowboys' Staff

Former Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is joining Mike Zimmer in Dallas.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase name-dropped by Chiefs CB after Super Bowl

L’Jarius Sneed had some comments for Ja’Marr Chase after Super Bowl 58.

AJ McCarron Re-Signing With St. Louis Battlehawks After Being Released By Cincinnati Bengals

McCarron played for the Battlehawks last spring.

WR Nelson Agholor returning to Ravens on 1-year extension

The Ravens signed Nelson Agholor to a one-year extension Sunday, which kept one of their most experienced wide receivers from reaching free agency.

Two juveniles charged in mass shooting at Chiefs' parade

Two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally.

Bears great Steve McMichael improving from staph infection

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael is improving after contracting a staph infection at a suburban hospital, and his family hopes he returns home early this week.

Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti on pain of torn UCL during Super Bowl: ‘I was probably playing at about a five’

Nick Allegretti played 79 offensive snaps for the Chiefs in the regular season. The backup offensive lineman logged 79 offensive snaps in Super Bowl LVIII for Kansas City, too, only the majority came with a torn UCL.

Patrick Peterson hoping to remain in Pittsburgh: 'Question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them'

Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson, 33, believes the versatility and availability he showed in 2023 warrants Pittsburgh bringing him back for the final year of his current contract.

Steelers should try to acquire Justin Fields from Bears, but only under one condition

Fields could help Pittsburgh in more ways than one

NFL free agency 2024: Ranking top 25 defensive players, including Chiefs' Chris Jones, other star D-linemen

An early look at the big-name defenders set to hit the open market.