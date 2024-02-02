Important offseason dates to know

The offseason is in full swing for the Cincinnati Bengals, who will look to build up another roster capable of making it to the NFL Playoffs.

With that in mind, here’s a list of the major NFL offseason dates to know in the coming weeks and months, including free agency, the franchise tag deadline, the NFL Draft, and offseason workouts.

2024 NFL Offseason Dates To Know

February 4th - 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

February 11th - Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers.

February 20th - Clubs may designate Franchise or Transition players.

February 27th through March 4th - 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

March 5th - Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13th - Start of the 2024 league year.

March 13th - The 2024 Free Agency Period begins. The trading period for 2024 begins at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, after the expiration of all 2023 contracts.

March 24th through 27th - Annual League Meeting.

April 1st - Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2023 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 15th - Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 19th - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 25th through April 27 - NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

May 2nd - Deadline for clubs to exercise the fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.

May 13th - Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

Go here for more info on NFL offseason dates to know.