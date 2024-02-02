Bengals rank inside the top 10 for 2024 NFL cap space

The Cincinnati Bengals are in full offseason mode as the draft and free agency approaches.

With free agency just around the corner, teams are looking at their available cap space, and the Bengals are in prime position to bolster the roster.

According to PFF, the Bengals currently sit inside of the top 10 for available cap space currently. They currently have $59,436,373 in cap space and $53,189,822 in effective cap space, according to PFF.

That number has the Bengals sitting at number six in the NFL behind the Colts (5th), Patriots (4th), Texans (3rd), Titans (2nd), and Commanders (1st).

The Bengals will have their hands full with guys in the building now, plus free agents the franchise hopes to bring in as well.

Tee Higgins will be on top of the list for Cincinnati, followed by help in the trenches and potentially a tight end, depending on the draft.