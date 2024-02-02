 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Tee for Two...or Three?

On the most recent episode, John and Anthony dissect the recent comments by Duke Tobin and what may be ahead for the receiver group in Cincinnati. We also break down an offseason target for the Bengals, as they look to restock their roster.

By Anthony Cosenza
The pre-Draft process is underway, with the Reese’s Senior Bowl being conducted the week. Scouts, coaches and other personnel are keeping a watchful eye on things down in Mobile, but the Cincinnati Bengals are also keeping an eye on in-house matters.

Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin made a number of interesting remarks this week and we break those down. What does the future hold for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins?

We also look at an outside offseason target for the team, as they look to restock the roster. In the meantime, you can check out our past interview with Higgins, courtesy of Old Spice.

Be sure to join us on the special day of Friday and at the special time of 4:45 p.m. ET for the live show! Otherwise, catch it on your favorite platform afterward!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

