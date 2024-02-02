Bengals News (2/2): Bill Callahan is joining Brian Callahan with Titans

Browns OL coach Bill Callahan leaves to join his son Brian Callahan, the new Titans head coach

Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, arguably the best in the business at his position, is leaving Cleveland to join his son Brian Callahan, the new head coach of the Titans, a league source told cleveland.com.

Quick Hits: Bengals Grading Small School Players With Big Dreams At Senior Bowl

That small-school player who came up big this week on the stage of the best college all-star game, wedged himself into the NFL Draft and became his team's most productive offensive rookie in the middle of a playoff run.

PFF Names Houston Texans Wide Receiver Noah Brown as Cincinnati Bengals Free Agent Fit

"If the Bengals let Tyler Boyd depart in free agency, they still may have in-house replacements with 2023 rookies Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas," Spielberger wrote. "But Brown is a big-bodied inside/outside replacement who did very well this season to get open for C.J. Stroud on broken plays, which makes him a good fit with Joe Burrow who maximizes the scramble drills as well as anyone. Tampa, unfortunately, lost Russell Gage to another injury before the 2023 season, and even if they do retain Mike Evans, a solid No. 4 option behind Evans, Godwin and rookie Trey Palmer makes sense."

Bengals’ personnel staff approaches critical build: ‘There’s a lot that we need’

Director of player personnel Duke Tobin’s top deputies have been grading declared juniors at all hours, meeting with the coaching staff about team needs and preparing for this week’s tour of the college all-star games including five important days this week spent in Mobile, Ala., at Senior Bowl practices.

Cincinnati Bengals roster discussion with Duke Tobin at Senior Bowl

As they do each year, the Bengals have a strong presence at this event. The Bengals own the No. 18 pick in the NFL draft this year. Director of personnel Duke Tobin and his staff are all in attendance, as is executive vice president Katie Blackburn. This week, the nation’s top draft prospects will practice each day and meet with teams at night as part of their thorough evaluation process.

Bengals confident Sam Hubbard will "revert" back to form after postseason surgery

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said at the Senior Bowl this week that Hubbard played hurt in the final weeks of the year and that he had surgery after the Bengals played their final game. Tobin did not disclose the issue that Hubbard was dealing with, but said he’s confident “he’ll revert back to the old Sam Hubbard” come his return to the field.

Raiders Rumors: Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis Joins Antonio Pierce's Staff

Pierce served in a variety of roles for the Sun Devils, including associate head coach and defensive coordinator, before becoming linebackers coach of the Raiders in 2022.

Bengals will play Jim Harbaugh, majority of new head coaches in 2024

And, of course, the biggest name is former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who takes over in Tennessee and will look to emulate a Zac Taylor-styled return to form there.

New England Patriots Hiring Alex Van Pelt to be New Offensive Coordinator

Former Bengals quarterbacks coach and Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is set to become the next offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Bengals lead league in sponsorship revenue growth

The NFL’s 32 teams posted a 15% increase in sponsorship revenue year-over-year to $2.35 billion in the 2023 season, driven by 95% growth in ticketing sponsorship revenue, according to a new report from SponsorUnited. Here’s the top 10 revenue gainers:

All six new head coaches the Bengals will go up against in the 2024 NFL season have been hired - A to Z Sports

Callahan is not the only new hire set to play Cincinnati next season. Six of the league's eight new head coaches will be on the Bengals' schedule, which is the most out of any team. That's six teams in which there is no prior history or tape to look back on beforehand. Six teams with brand new identities, schemes, and cultures.

Bengals expected to see more of 1st-rounder Myles Murphy next season

Still, it’s interesting to hear from those within the organization that a plan is in place, with Bengals director of college scouting Mike Potts talking about it this week.