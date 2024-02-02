Three and Out Podcast: Tee Higgins and stuff

The stage is set for the Super Bowl, and as Cincinnati Bengals root for both teams to somehow lose, the front office is busy planning the 2024 campaign for a Lombardi Trophy.

While they have a lot to think about, like Joe Mixon’s pending roster bonus and what to do at defensive tackle, but it’s likely that item No. 1 on the list is Tee Higgins.

The wide receiver is a free agent this year, and he and the team were unable to come to a long-term agreement before the 2023 season began. It was an up-and-down year for Higgins. He initially suffered from an unhealthy Joe Burrow at the beginning of the season.

Then, when Burrow was healthy, Higgins often wasn’t. In the end, he finished his contract season with 656 yards and only five touchdowns, both career lows. That won’t help the Bengals keep him, though. It’s likely the only way he stays in Cincinnati is on a one-year franchise tag.

That’s what the Bengals are expected to do. In this week’s Three and Out, Kevin and I discuss if it’s what they should do. You can watch below, and remember to check out the rest of the Orange and Black Insider here for more Bengals content!