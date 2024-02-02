Hue Jackson and Marvin Lewis teaming up with Raiders?

A long, long time ago, in a galaxy far away.... the coach of the Cincinnati Bengals was Marvin Lewis. He took over right before the team drafted Carson Palmer and helped lead the team to several playoff appearances with both Palmer and Andy Dalton.

While his time didn’t bring us a much-needed postseason win, he did successfully pull the Bengals out of the ‘90s and changed the culture of the team. He got a lot of help over his decade and a half in Cincinnati, and Hue Jackson is one of the names that pops up alongside guys like Mike Zimmer and Ken Zampese.

Now, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders have interviewed Jackson for a position on the team’s offensive staff.

The #Raiders interviewed former #Browns head coach Hue Jackson for an offensive staff position, per source. Jackson has a long history with Marvin Lewis, who's set to join the Vegas staff. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 2, 2024

Lewis has been named as the Raiders’ assistant head coach to Antonio Pierce, and now they’re going to interview Jackson for an offensive assistant coach position. Kliff Kingsbury is expected to be named offensive coordinator, so Jackson could be interviewing for the running backs or wide receivers coach positions, both of which he held with the Bengals.

Or maybe he’s going to be on the staff just to be hired as head coach somewhere else when he will immediately send two first-round picks for someone like Davante Adams. If so, we can officially say he’s just a sleeper cell planted at other franchises by Lewis.