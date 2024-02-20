Bengals News (2/20): More buzz on Tee Higgins getting the franchise tag

Cincinnati Bengals likely to place franchise tag on Tee Higgins

This is the way.

Freshly hired Bengals coach could bring an undervalued free agent with him to Cincinnati

Dalton Risner's career path in the NFL almost matches new Bengals passing game coordinator Justin Rascati. Four of Risner's five years in the league have been spent under Rascati.

Will the Bengals place franchise tag on Tee Higgins? Looking at all angles of the decision

Breaking down the different factors that go into the decision for the Bengals.

Bengals’ Justin Rascati believes the offense runs through the OL

Interesting insight from a new Bengals coach.

Photos: Best Player Fashion of the 2023 Season

Check out the best game-day arrival outfits of the Cincinnati Bengals from the 2023 season.

Breer: Cincinnati Bengals Could Tag and Trade Tee Higgins

According to one NFL insider, the Cincinnati Bengals could use the franchise tag as a way to trade wide receiver Tee Higgins.

49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl overtime decision: Did Shanahan blow it?

The Chiefs wanted the ball second in overtime in the Super Bowl. The 49ers wanted the ball first -- and got it. Did Kyle Shanahan really make the wrong call?

RB Mike Davis retires after 8 seasons with 6 teams

Running back Mike Davis, who played for six NFL teams in eight seasons, announced his retirement on Monday, his 31st birthday.

NFL’s eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Chiefs, Lions and Ravens top list; don’t sleep on Jets

With the 2023 NFL campaign in the books, it’s time to look forward to next season — and beyond. Who currently has the biggest Super Bowl window? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking of the top eight contenders for the next few Lombardi Trophies.

2023 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32

Which NFL team had the best 2023 rookie class? The worst? Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter rank every group, from No. 1 to 32, providing accompanying grades and analysis.

2024 NFL free agency: Ranking top 25 offensive free agents; Kirk Cousins, trio of receivers top list

There’s a strong group of receivers and offensive linemen who could be available

NFC cut candidates: Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones among potential cap casualties of free agency frenzy

With free agency less than a month away, NFL teams will be looking to clear cap space in the coming weeks. So, which notable players could be released? Matt Okada spotlights potential cut candidates across the NFC.