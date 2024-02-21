2023 Bengals draft class is inside the top 10 of new ranking

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2023 season didn’t go how any of us would have hoped.

With franchise quarterback Joe Burrow starting the season hobbled due to a calf injury, then losing his season to a wrist injury, things just never seemed to get going. A host of other contributors missed significant time with injuries as well.

While you never want to see players get injured, what it did was open the door for younger players to get valuable reps. Gone are the days when rookies sit on the bench and cut their teeth for a season or two before seeing significant playing time. In today’s NFL, your rookies need to contribute.

The Bengals’ rookie class did just that. In NFL.com’s rankings of rookie classes for the 2023 season, the Bengals were listed as having the seventh-best rookie class of all 32 teams.

The class saw DE Myles Murphy, CB DJ Turner III, S Jordan Battle, WR Charlie Jones, WR Andrei Iosivas, and RB Chase Brown all play meaningful snaps down the stretch, with P Brad Robbins being the starting punter all season.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter broke down the Bengals' crop of young guys and how their respective seasons went:

“With Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard in place, Murphy would not have been expected to start as a rookie.”, Reuter said. “He earned more snaps as the season went on, though, ending the year with 20 tackles and three sacks. With Hubbard (28) and Hendrickson (29) on the older end of the spectrum, the Bengals would surely love for Murphy to continue his growth and develop into someone who could take the pass-rush reins at some point.”

“On the other hand, the Bengals needed both Day 2 picks to step into big roles right away, thanks to veteran departures in the secondary last offseason. Battle was thrown into the fire in the second half of the year and acquitted himself nicely, making plays against the run and pass. Turner’s athleticism was obvious, and he did not shy from contact, but the rookie gave up three touchdowns in the final four games and missed several tackles through the season, according to Pro Football Focus. He’ll need to clean things up in Year 2 to be an above-average NFL starter.”

“The three skill-position players picked on Saturday were nice hits. Iosivas scored four times on 15 receptions. Brown fought through a hamstring injury early on, then played like the back who starred at Illinois while he was giving Joe Mixon a breather during the second half of the year. Jones did well as a punt returner, scoring once, and then caught six passes over the last month of the season. Robbins ranked near the bottom of the league in gross and net punt average, so it’s unclear if he’ll have the job again in 2024,” Reuter concluded.

Some up and down performances, but overall, a lot to look forward to as these players head in to year two.