PFF ranks the Bengals as most likely team to go from worst to first in their division

The Cincinnati Bengals finished last in their division in 2023, but they could be primed to bounce back in 2024.

PFF seems to agree.

In a recent post that ranked the last place team in each division by the likelihood that they finish first in the division in 2024. The Bengals were ranked first in that list, which makes sense considering they managed to finish with a winning record despite being last in the division.

In the blurb about the Bengals, PFF mentions one major factor in the likelihood of rising to the top, and it is, of course, Joe Burrow. The Bengals only had a fully healthy Joe Burrow for a few games in 2023, as he started the year clearly hobbled from a training camp injury and he finished the year in heartbreaking fashion on IR with a wrist injury.

With a healthy Joe Burrow, PFF gives the Bengals the best chance to win their division while pointing out how important the decision on Tee Higgins will be this offseason.

The Bengals made history in 2023 by becoming the first team in the Super Bowl era to finish in last place in their division with a winning record. The Bengals accomplished this feat despite Joe Burrow missing the last seven games of the season due to a wrist injury. Jake Browning played well enough to keep the team afloat in his absence, but it wasn’t quite enough for a playoff berth. With a healthy Burrow, the Bengals should be right in the thick of things for the division title once again. The big question is what they do with Tee Higgins, who is set to hit free agency but is also a candidate for the franchise tag. Due to how much cap space the Bengals are projected to have this offseason, a new contract is doable if that’s the route they choose to go in.

Elsewhere on the list is someone that Bengals fans are well acquainted with, with the Tennessee Titans ranking fifth on the list with former Bengals OC and first-year head coach Brian Callahan. He has some stiff competition with one of the most stacked divisions in the league with young QB talent with Trevor Lawrence, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and the Titans’ own Will Levis attempting to prove himself as the long-term starter.