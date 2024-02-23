Should Bengals pursue Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend?

Yes, we get to talk about punters. The Cincinnati Bengals have had some real issues at the punter position after Kevin Huber was let go.

Since then, we have seen Drue Chrisman come and go after losing a battle to rookie punter Brad Robbins. Robbins also struggled last season with slight glimmers of what the team hoped he could be when they drafted him.

Now, an option presents itself in free agency that may be too good to pass up, given the team’s recent woes. Kansas City Chief punter Tommy Townsend is set to hit free agency, and the Chiefs have just made headlines by signing Matt Araiza after being dropped from a lawsuit that alleged he took part in a rape while still in college.

Townsend has been one of the premier punters in the NFL the past three seasons, with 2022 being his best year, earning first-team All-Pro honors as well as a trip to the Pro Bowl. He has averaged 47.4 yards per punt in his career. He also has had his punts downed inside the 20-yard line 40.8 percent of the time in his career.

Robbins, in his defense, had the same number of punts downed inside the 20 (20) this past season. He just kicked 17 more punts than Townsend. Also, Robbin's 44.3 yards per punt ranks 31st among punters. His hang time is meant to be his calling card, and it can be impressive just how long he can get it to stay up there. The problem is too many times during his rookie year, he just didn’t get nearly enough distance for that to make it feel even close to worth the trade-off.

We are talking about a handful of yards on average, but it makes a serious difference when Robbins also had quite a handful of dreadful punts mixed in, where Townsend has proven to be a much more consistent player.

Robbins could very well develop into that consistent player as well. One season does not mean that is who Robbins will be for his NFL career. However, the Bengals are on the cusp of a championship, and if they can afford to get a dependable veteran at that position, it isn’t a bad idea at all.